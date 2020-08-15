Two massive UFC lightweight fights in the works for fall 2020

Two massive UFC lightweight fights are now slated for the fall of 2020, in addition to October’s title unification bout.

At UFC 254 on October 24 reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will look to keep his perfect record intact when he squares off with interim title holder Justin Gaethje.

Now in addition to October’s highly anticipated pay-per-view event, fight fans have two more exciting lightweight contests on the horizon.

According to John Morgan off MMAJunkie, perennial UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira (29-8 MMA) will taking on the streaking Beneil Dariush on October 3.

Spoke to @beneildariush earlier this week, and he mentioned a potential fight with @CharlesDoBronxs Oliviera. I’m now told that fight is done and will happen on Oct. 3, location TBD. https://t.co/ku2aCHR0sV — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) August 15, 2020

“Spoke to Beneil Dariush earlier this week, and he mentioned a potential fight with Charles Oliveira. I’m now told that fight is done and will happen on Oct. 3, location TBD.”

‘Da Bronx’ is currently riding a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a submission victory over Kevin Lee this past March in Brazil. Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush (19-4-1 MMA) is currently riding a five-fight win streak, his latest being a first-round knockout victory over Scott Holtzman at last weekend’s UFC Vegas 6 event. The other high profile lightweight match-up announced today came from BJPENN.com’s Chris Taylor who reported that former 155lbs title holder Rafael dos Anjos is set to meet Islam Makhachev. https://twitter.com/CTaylor_96/status/1294771412432039936

“Wow this is super embarrassing but I had it wrong – it’s RDA vs Islam Makhachev (date TBD) sorry for the confusion”

The former UFC lightweight champion, Dos Anjos (29-13 MMA), will be returning to lightweight following back-to-back decision losses to Leon Edwards and Michael Chiesa at welterweight.

Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev (18-1 MMA) was most recently seen in action at September’s UFC 242 event where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Davi Ramos.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 15, 2020