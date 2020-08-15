Two massive UFC lightweight fights in the works for fall 2020

“Wow this is super embarrassing but I had it wrong – it’s RDA vs Islam Makhachev (date TBD) sorry for the confusion”
The former UFC lightweight champion, Dos Anjos (29-13 MMA), will be returning to lightweight following back-to-back decision losses to Leon Edwards and Michael Chiesa at welterweight.
Meanwhile, Islam Makhachev (18-1 MMA) was most recently seen in action at September’s UFC 242 event where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Davi Ramos.
What do you think of the two newly announced lightweight contests for the fall of 2020? Who are you predicting to win? Share your thoughts in the comments section of this post PENN Nation!
This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 15, 2020
