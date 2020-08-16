UFC 252 Results: Daniel Pineda TKO’s Herbert Burns (Video)

A featherweight bout between Herbert Burns and Daniel Pineda takes place on tonight’s UFC 252 main card from Las Vegas.

Herbert, the younger brother of UFC welterweight standout Gilbert Burns, missed weight badly for tonight’s contest and thus will forced to surrender a portion of his fight purse to his opponent in Pineda.

Herbert Burns (11-2 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC 252 event sporting a five-fight win streak, his latest being a first round submission victory over Evan Dunham at UFC 250.

Meanwhile, Daniel Pineda (26-13 MMA) will be making the walk to the Octagon for the first time since 2014 this evening in Las Vegas. The veteran featherweight has most recently competed under the Bellator, Fury FC and PFL fight banners respectively.

Round one begins and Pineda lands a low kick followed by a huge right hand. Another low kick and Burns returns fire with one of his own. Burns with a single leg, but Pineda scrambles up and lands a spinning back elbow. The fighters clinch and Herbert lands a knee. He pulls guard but Pineda begins landing big shots from the top. Daniel moves to half guard and continues to drop down shots on Herbert Burns. The Brazilian throws up his legs in hopes of securing a triangle or armbar but Daniel Pineda is relentless and just continues to rain down shots. Elbows now from the veteran. Burns tosses up a triangle attempt but Pineda pulls out and continues to batter him with punches. Herbert throws an elbow from off his back but this way a clear round for Pineda as the horn sounds.

Round two of this UFC 252 featherweight contest begins with a front kick from Daniel Pineda. Herbert Burns returns fire with a jab and then a low kick. A hard right hand from Burns and he shoots in for a takedown. He lands in half guard with Pineda wincing and grabbing at his eye. Burns looks to improve position but Pineda scrambles up to his feet. Burns drags him back down and moves immediately into half guard. Full mount now for the BJJ black belt. He moves to take the back but Pineda shakes him off and winds up in full guard. Short punches from the top now from Daniel. Burns is looking tired. Pineda moves to half guard. He slices his way to side control and locks up a crucifix. Burns is in real trouble here. Daniel Pineda begins raining down punishment. Big elbows now from Pineda. The referee has seen enough and steps in to stop the contest. Wow!

Pineda was brutal tonight pic.twitter.com/UmcUqgX78A — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) August 16, 2020

Official UFC 252 Result: Daniel Pineda def. Herbert Burns via TKO in Round 2

Who would you like to see Daniel Pineda fight next following his TKO victory over Herbert Burns this evening in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on August 15, 2020