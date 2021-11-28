Triller Triad Combat Results: Mike Perry defeats Michael Seals (Highlights)

By
Chris Taylor
-
Mike Perry, Michael Seals, Triad Combat, Triller
Mike Perry vs. Michael Seals at Triad Combat

Tonight’s Triller Triad Combat fight card features the returning Mike Perry who is set to collide with Michael Seals.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) became a free agent back in May, this after going just 1-4 over his past five fights with the UFC. The hard-hitting welterweight is looking to make a statement this evening before moving on to BKFC.

Meanwhile, Michael Seals (25-3 Boxing) last competed back in August, where he scored a TKO victory over Jose Antonio Abreu.

Mike Perry, Michael Seals, Triller
Mike Perry vs. Michael Seals at Triller Triad Combat

Round one was a bit of a feeling out process. Mike Perry landed a good punch towards the end of the round, but then almost got knocked out right before the bell.

Rounds two and three both proved to be competitive. Perry did a good job while at range, while Seals landed some good shots in the clinch.

In round four Michael Seals was able to stun Mike Perry with a big punch. A second shot moments later sent ‘Platinum’ down to the canvas but he quickly returned to his feet.

The fight went to the seventh and final round where Seals was able to land a huge uppercut on Perry.

Official Triller Triad Combat Result: Mike Perry def. Michael Seals by split decision (65-67, 67-65, 67-65)

What did you think of tonight’s ‘Seals vs. Perry’ contest? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM