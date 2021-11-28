Triller Triad Combat Results: Mike Perry defeats Michael Seals (Highlights)

Tonight’s Triller Triad Combat fight card features the returning Mike Perry who is set to collide with Michael Seals.

Perry (14-8 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) became a free agent back in May, this after going just 1-4 over his past five fights with the UFC. The hard-hitting welterweight is looking to make a statement this evening before moving on to BKFC.

Meanwhile, Michael Seals (25-3 Boxing) last competed back in August, where he scored a TKO victory over Jose Antonio Abreu.

Round one was a bit of a feeling out process. Mike Perry landed a good punch towards the end of the round, but then almost got knocked out right before the bell.

Rounds two and three both proved to be competitive. Perry did a good job while at range, while Seals landed some good shots in the clinch.

In round four Michael Seals was able to stun Mike Perry with a big punch. A second shot moments later sent ‘Platinum’ down to the canvas but he quickly returned to his feet.

Michael Seals stuns Mike Perry in the fourth! #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/uR1NVndkxO — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

The fight went to the seventh and final round where Seals was able to land a huge uppercut on Perry.

Michael Seals landing a brutal uppercut on Mike Perry #TriadCombat pic.twitter.com/RcyPTzJIXc — FITE (@FiteTV) November 28, 2021

Official Triller Triad Combat Result: Mike Perry def. Michael Seals by split decision (65-67, 67-65, 67-65)

