Triller Triad Combat: ‘Pulev vs. Mir’ Live Results and Highlights

Triller is back this evening with their Triad Combat event, a seven-bout fight card headlined by heavyweights Frank Mir and Kubrat Pulev.
Mir (0-1 Boxing, 19-3 MMA), a former UFC heavyweight champion, made his professional boxing debut back in April where he suffered a loss to Steve Cunningham.
Meanwhile, Kubrat Pulev (28-2 Boxing) most recently competed in December of 2020, where he suffered a ninth-round knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.
Tonight’s Triller Triad Combat event is co-headlined by another heavyweight contest featuring Matt Mitrione taking on Alexander Flores.
Mitrione (13-9 MMA) will be looking to snap his four-fight losing skid at Globe Life Field in Arlington. The former UFC and Bellator fighter last competed in July, where he suffered a TKO loss to Tyrell Fortune.
Meanwhile, Alexander Flores (18-3-1 Boxing) was last seen in action just over twelve months ago, where he suffered a first round knockout loss to Luis Ortiz.
Also featured on tonight’s Triller Triad Combat card is a highly anticipated scrap between Mike Perry and Michael Seals.
Perry (14-8 MMA, 0-1 Boxing) became a free agent back in May, this after going just 1-4 over his past five fights with the UFC. The hard-hitting welterweight is looking to make a statement this evening before moving on to BKFC.
Meanwhile, Michael Seals (25-3 Boxing) last competed back in August, where he scored a TKO victory over Jose Antonio Abreu.
Triller Triad Combat Fight Card (8pm EST on FITE TV)
Kubrat Pulev vs. Frank Mir –
Alexander Flores vs. Matt Mitrione –
Michael Seals vs. Mike Perry –
Brian Vera vs. Derek Campos –
Scott Sigmon vs. Albert Tumenov –
Angelina Hoffschneider vs. Alexa Culp –
Harry Gigliotti vs. Jacob Thrall –
Who are you picking to win tonight's Triller Triad Combat main event between Kubrat Pulev and Frank Mir?