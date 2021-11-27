Islam Makhachev vs. Beneil Dariush booked to headline UFC Fight Night in February

A massive fight between top UFC lightweight contenders Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush has been booked for February.

That news comes from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who reported the following on Twitter:

Ohhhh yes. Beneil Dariush (@beneildariush) vs. Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA). Seven fight win streak vs. Nine fight win streak. Five-round main event, UFC Fight Night on Feb. 27, per sources. Big one. pic.twitter.com/xETKmx8l27 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 27, 2021

Islam Makhachev (21-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a nine-fight winning streak. In his most recent effort at last month’s UFC 267 event, the Dagestan native scored a first round submission win over Dan Hooker.

Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush (21-4-1 MMA) is currently boasting a seven-fight win streak, his latest being a dominant decision win over Tony Ferguson back in May.

The recent ‘Makhachev vs Dariush’ booking will definitely sit well with Justin Gaethje.

‘The Highlight’ had previously told Islam to “do his f*cking job” and fight Beneil, this while asserting himself as the next lightweight title challenger.

