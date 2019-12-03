Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is ‘coming after’ Jorge Masvidal

Conor McGregor is fighting again at welterweight as he is set to take on Donald Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246.

When the fight was announced, many were surprised the scrap if at 170-pounds. For Chael Sonnen, he believes the extra 15-pounds is actually a disadvantage for the Irishman. He thinks it will be tough for McGregor to knock out Cerrone at that weight.

“We learned something [from the Diaz fight] that Conor, from his own admittance, some of his shots and some of that power and effectiveness, isn’t the same at 170 lbs,” Chael Sonnen said on his YouTube channel. “This fight got a lot more interesting with those 15 lbs. The likelyhood of “Cowboy” Cerrone getting knocked out at 170 drops tremendously.

“Now, if you’re a Conor supporter, I have to ask, if Conor can’t knock him out, how does Conor beat him? You’re not left with a lot of options.”

Meanwhile, Chael Sonnen believes this fight is at welterweight for a specific reason. That is because, after this, Conor McGregor wants to fight Jorge Masvidal. So, he is out to prove he is big enough to fight at 170-pounds, despite what Dana White said.

“[Dana White] quickly said ‘no Masvidal is too big for him.’ I told you guys 20 minutes after that statement was made that was not going to sit well with Conor,” Chael Sonnen explained. “[White] told you three days after that he’d already been getting calls from Conor because that statement did not sit well with Conor. Now you’ve got the return of Conor at 170 pounds. Mark my words, he’s coming after Jorge Masvidal.”

For that fight to happen, Conor McGregor will need to beat Donald Cerrone on Jan. 18.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/2/2019.