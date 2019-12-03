Corey Anderson vs. Jan Blachowicz headlines UFC New Mexico

A light heavyweight bout between top contenders Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz is set to headline UFC Mexico City next February.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto broke the news of the Anderson vs. Blachowicz bout on his Twitter account. This UFC Fight Night card is set to take place on February 15, 2020, at Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico.

Breaking: Potential No. 1 contender bout between Corey Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) and Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) is in the works to headline UFC Fight Night on Feb. 15 in New Mexico, per sources. More info on @espn shortly. pic.twitter.com/u7V0lsEF09 — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 2, 2019

With UFC 247 taking place a week earlier in Houston, Texas, and featuring UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones defending his belt against top contender Dominick Reyes, the timing makes it so that the winner of Anderson vs. Blachowicz could possibly be next in line to fight for the belt.

On the surface, Anderson vs. Blachowicz is an excellent fight between two fighters who are inching closer and closer to getting that coveted shot at the belt.

Anderson (13-4) is coming off by far the biggest win of his UFC career to date when he knocked out highly-touted prospect Johnny Walker at UFC 244. Anderson is currently riding a four-fight win streak that also includes notable wins over Glover Teixeira and Ilir Latifi. Overall, Anderson is 10-4 in the UFC. He has been extremely vocal as of late about getting a shot at Jones’ belt. If he beats Blachowicz, it would be hard to deny Anderson the opportunity to fight for the UFC light heavyweight champion.

Blachowicz (25-8) has been red hot as of late as well, going 6-1 over his last seven fights. He is currently riding a two-fight win streak that includes notable wins over a pair of former Strikeforce middleweight champions in Luke Rockhold and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza. He has an overall record of 8-5 and has looked to be in top form as of late. A win over Anderson and it would be hard to deny Blachowicz a title shot, as well.

It should be noted that Anderson and Blachowicz previously fought at UFC 191 in September 2015, with Anderson winning a decision that night. However, both fighters have evolved very much in the four-plus years since then.

Who do you think wins the light heavyweight bout at UFC Mexico City between Corey Anderson and Jan Blachowicz?