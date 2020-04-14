Tony Ferguson to Justin Gaethje: “You gonna make weight Friday?”

Despite the cancelation of UFC 249, Tony Ferguson intends to make weight for his would-be interim lightweight title fight with Justin Gaethje this Friday.

Now, he wants to know if Gaethje plans on doing the same.

“@Justin_Gaethje You Gonna Make Weight Friday? @ufc #ufc249 -CSO” – Tony Ferguson on Twitter.

It’s not clear why exactly Tony Ferguson is planning on making weight for a fight that isn’t happening, or why he wants Gaethje to do so as well. Then again, Ferguson is one of the more interesting characters in MMA. Perhaps his eccentric personality is all the explanation we need.

Ferguson was originally set to challenge UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18. Unfortunately, Nurmagomedov ended up getting stuck in Russia due to the travel restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

When it became clear that Nurmagomedov would not be able to fight at UFC 249, the UFC called on Gaethje to step in against Ferguson in the card’s new main event. The promotion sweetened the matchup by putting an interim title on the line.

While Ferguson was briefly expected to fight Gaethje at UFC 249, the expectation is that he will once again be matched up with Nurmagomedov once the UFC is able to resume as normal.

Ferguson will enter his next fight on a 12-fight win-streak. Highlights of his recent career include decisive victories over the likes of Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Anthony Pettis, Kevin Lee, Rafael dos Anjos and Edson Barboza.

Do you think Justin Gaethje will make weight alongside his would-be foe Tony Ferguson this Friday?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/14/2020.