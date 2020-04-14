Cody Garbrandt bashes Cejudo vs. Cruz fight, champ issues savage response

Cody Garbrandt is not a fan of the bantamweight title fight between champ Henry Cejudo and challenger Dominick Cruz that was briefly on the table for the postponed UFC 250 card.

Garbrandt, who is a former UFC bantamweight champ, shared his gripes with the matchup on Twitter on Monday.

“Here’s is what I think of Dom fighting that clown @HenryCejudo sit the fuck down! @ufc @danawhite @AliAbdelaziz00.”

This comment from Garbrandt promptly got a response from the reigning bantamweight champ Cejudo. Cejudo bashed Garbrandt, who has lost his last three fights by knockout, for a perceived deficit in the durability department.

“Just a little reminder Cody ‘no Chin’ Garbage. I kill the killers! #bendtheknee @Cody_Nolove.”

After this comment from Cejudo, Garbrandt fired back, reminding that the champ previously succumbed to a lopsided knockout loss to MMA legend Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

“You got stopped by Mighty Mouse with a body shot! no heart!! Doughboy @HenryCejudo.”

Suffice it to say that Cody Garbrandt and Henry Cejudo are not particularly fond of one another, despite sharing a management firm, and would seemingly love the opportunity to settle their beef in the cage.

Garbrandt was briefly expected to return to the Octagon against Raphael Assuncao at UFC Columbus, but was forced out of the fight due to health issues.

Cejudo, meanwhile, was originally expected to defend his title against Jose Aldo at UFC 250. When Aldo was unable to leave Brazil due to travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, he was matched up with Cruz.

What do you think of this war of words between Henry Cejudo and Cody Garbrandt?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/14/2020.