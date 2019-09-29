Bellator 228 Results: Patricio Freire defeats Juan Archuleta (Highlights)

Bellator ‘champ champ’ Patricio Freire put his featherweight title on the line against Juan Archuleta this evening in Los Angeles.

The highly anticipated bout served as tonight’s Bellator 228 co-headliner.

Patricio Freire was most recently seen in action at May’s Bellator 221 event, where he defeated to Michael Chandler to claim the promotions lightweight title.

‘Pitbull’ enters tonight’s event on a four fight win streak.

Meanwhile, Juan Archuleta (23-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s title fight on an uber impressive eighteen fight win streak.

Despite multiple fouls early on in that caused brief pauses in the action, tonight’s featherweight title fight produced some great moments. Patricio Freire was able to drop Juan Archuleta on multiple occasions on route to a hard fought unanimous decision victory.

Check out the highlights below:

We are in the fifth and final round of this Featherweight World Grand Prix Title Bout between @JArchMMA and @PatricioPitbull. Watch these men fight for the strap LIVE on @DAZN_USA. pic.twitter.com/JTnq9ZqjrD — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) September 29, 2019

Official Bellator 228 Result: Patricio Freire def. Juan Archuleta

Who would you like to see "Pitbull" Freire fight next following his victory over Juan Archuleta at tonight's Bellator 228 event?

