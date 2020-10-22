Tony Ferguson responds after Khabib Nurmagomedov suggests he “will never be the same” following TKO loss to Justin Gaethje

A fight between lightweight standouts Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov has been atop many fans wish list for some time.

‘El Cucuy’ and ‘The Eagle’ have been scheduled to meet on multiple occasions. However, none of those proposed bouts ever came to fruition.

After Khabib Nurmagomedov was forced out of their most recently scheduled contest at UFC 249, Tony Ferguson wound up taking on surging division contender Justin Gaethje in a bout for the promotions interim lightweight title.

The winner of May’s Gaethje vs. Ferguson bout was obviously guaranteed the next shot to ‘The Eagle’ and thus the stakes were massive.

Unfortunately for ‘El Cucuy’, his decision to fight Justin Gaethje on short notice proved costly as he went on to lose the fight by fifth round TKO.

Although the setback served as Ferguson’s first in twelve fights, reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently suggested that ‘El Cucuy’ will “never be the same” after sustaining such brutal damage in his loss to Gaethje.

This evening Tony Ferguson responded to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his critics during an interview with ESPN.

”I see fear in (Khabib’s) voice if he thinks he has to talk bad about people. He can’t put that sh*t in my head. I will fight Khabib at one point or another. He will see me before he retires. We’ll make that a point.”

Tony Ferguson recently stated that he would be willing to fight Michael Chandler later this year, although he’s not certain the former Bellator champ deserves the opportunity.

As for Khabib Nurmagomedov, the undefeated lightweight champion will square off with Justin Gaethje in this Saturday’s UFC 254 event headliner.

What do you think of Tony Ferguson’s response to Khabib Nurmagomedov? Share your thoughts in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com on October 21, 2020