Tony Ferguson plans to study business at Harvard University: “I’m already going back to school”

Tony Ferguson plans to study business at Harvard University.

The former interim UFC lightweight champion has revealed that he plans to study business at Harvard University.

It was just this past Saturday at UFC 279 that Ferguson (26-8 MMA) got in the Octagon with Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) in the welterweight main event. The outcome was a fourth-round submission (guillotine choke), leaving ‘El Cucuy’ with a not so pretty record of 5 losses in his last 5 fights.

It was Diaz’s final fight of his current UFC contract and a nice touch that the fan-favorite finished with a win.

At the UFC 279 post-fight press conference, Ferguson was asked what his future held in the sport of MMA once he was done competing. The 38-year-old responded saying (h/t Sportskeeda):

“I’m already going back to school for business in Harvard in about a month; in a couple weeks, actually. So I kept my word. I’m keeping my word. So, you guys are like, ‘Well, he’s going to go back to school. Yeah, right?’ No, I’m going back to school; going for my business credentials from Harvard.”

Continuing Ferguson said:

“My buddy Lloyd and Vitor Belfort, they’re helping me with that. And after that, I’m going to go back to school and get my PET (Physical Education Training).”

Tony Ferguson is not hanging up the gloves yet, he emphasized that he plans to continue his fighting career and his ‘back to school’ studies simultaneously.

Of course Diaz was originally scheduled to headline UFC 279 battling rising star Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA), but ‘Borz’ missed weight badly, which sent the UFC scrambling to find a new opponent for Diaz, which just happened to be Tony Ferguson. Ferguson had originally been scheduled to fight Li Jingliang (19-8 MMA) last Saturday.

What do you think of Ferguson heading ‘back to school’ as well as continuing to fight in the UFC? What did you think of the Diaz – Ferguson match-up?

