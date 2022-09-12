Jake Paul reacts after Nate Diaz ends his UFC career on a winning note: “This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss”

Jake Paul has reacted after Nate Diaz ended his UFC career on a winning note Saturday night in Las Vegas.

It was Nate Diaz (22-13 MMA) vs Tony Ferguson (26-8 MMA) last Saturday, September 10th in the welterweight main event at UFC 279 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

It was Diaz’s final fight of his UFC contract and he went out with a win, defeating Ferguson in the fourth round by a guillotine choke (see that here).

Although the headliner was supposed to be Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev (12-0 MMA), that was not to be as ‘Borz’ failed to make weight, causing a last minute shuffle of fights with the promotion.

advertisement - continue reading below

Apparently Jake Paul very much enjoyed Nate’s performance at UFC 279, praising the welterweight and letting him know he’s ready for a boxing match.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, the YouTuber turned boxer, posted a picture of Diaz tweeting:

This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss. pic.twitter.com/erwnFxBvkc — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 11, 2022

“This is how you leave an employer and become your own boss.”

advertisement - continue reading below

Continuing the tweets, Paul posted a video of himself saying:

Nate Diaz says he’s going into the sport of boxing. pic.twitter.com/wZoKkDbN2s — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 11, 2022

“Nate Diaz says he’s going into the sport of boxing. I wonder who he should fight?”

On what may have happened had Diaz actually fought Khamzat, Paul tweeted:

advertisement - continue reading below

Nate Diaz is a muthufuckin legend and would have slapped the shit out of Khamzat — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) September 11, 2022

“Nate Diaz is a muthuf**kin legend and would have slapped the shit out of Khamzat”

Paul also tweeted:

“Breaking News: Nate Diaz is officially out of his UFC contract.”

advertisement - continue reading below

It is true that Jake Paul has wanted a boxing showdown with Nate Diaz for a long time. Now that Diaz’s contract with the UFC is complete – there is nothing stopping him from getting into the boxing ring.

But for now Jake Paul is looking to get into the ring with former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, on October 29th of this year in Phoenix, Arizona.

Would you like to see Jake Paul and Nate Diaz in a boxing match?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

advertisement - continue reading below