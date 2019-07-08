John Lineker signs with ONE Championship

John Lineker has found a new home.

After being released from the UFC roster earlier this month, the fan favorite has signed with ONE Championship.

The Brazilian knockout artist announced this news on Twitter. His move to the Singapore-based promotion was confirmed by MMA Fighting.

“ I will answer all the questions out there about myself in the Ring! People will be changing the channel to watch me fight! I will continue to do what I love! Fight and put on a show! Thank you 1 for having me! @Alexdavismma @ONEChampionship — John Lineker (@johnlineker) July 8, 2019

“I will answer all the questions out there about myself in the Ring! People will be changing the channel to watch me fight! I will continue to do what I love! Fight and put on a show! Thank you 1 for having me! @Alexdavismma @ONEChampionship.” – John Lineker on Twitter.

John Lineker will enter the ONE Championship cage on a one-fight skid, having lost a split decision to Cory Sandhagen in his final UFC bout. Prior to that setback, he rattled off two straight wins: a knockout of Brian Kelleher and a decision defeat of Marlon Vera.

At this stage, it’s not clear which ONE Championship division Lineker will compete in, but it will most likely be the 135-pound flyweight division, which features fighters like Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, Kairat Akhmetov, Danny Kingad, Reece McLaren, Geje Eustaquio and reigning champion Adriano Moraes. It’s also possible he competes in ONE Champion’s bantamweight division, which is populated by stars like Kevin Belingon, and the reigning champion Bibiano Fernandes.

At present, ONE Championship has not officially announced the UFC veteran’s signing.

Who do you want to see John Lineker fight in his ONE Championship debut?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/8/2019.