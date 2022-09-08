Tony Ferguson explains his decision to move up to welterweight for UFC 279: “This is where I hang my hat”

Tony Ferguson is explaining his decision to move up to welterweight for UFC 279.

UFC 279 takes place this Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Ferguson (26-7 MMA), is 0-4 over the past two years, and those four straight losses have inspired him to move from the lightweight division to the welterweight division, where he will battle Li Jingliang (19-7 MMA) this Saturday night.

Jingliang, 34, is hot off a win over Muslim Salikhov (18-3 MMA) this past July. ‘The Leech’ is tied for the second-most knockouts in UFC welterweight history with eight.

Ferguson, 38, has not been in the win column since 2019 when he defeated Donald Cerrone (36-17 MMA) via KO in a lightweight bout at UFC 238.

Following Ferguson’s most recent brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) in May of this year at UFC 274, many questioned if ‘El Cucuy’ would retire.

Well retirement wasn’t in the cards for the Californian and he will be back in the saddle, albeit this time at welterweight, to battle it out with Li Jingliang. After training at Jackson Wink MMA, Ferguson claims he is feeling great and ready to get back in the win column at welterweight this weekend.

Speaking at UFC 279 media day, Ferguson spoke about his move back to the welterweight division, which he hasn’t competed in since 2011. When asked about the decision and his future, Ferguson responded:

“This is where I hang my hat. I’m 14-2 with mostly knockouts at 170 (pounds). So, like I said, it’s where I hang my hat and 155 home’s too so I’m here to collect.”

What do you think of Ferguson’s move back to welterweight? Who are you predicting will win this Saturday at UFC 279, Tony Ferguson or Li Jingliang?

