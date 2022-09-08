UFC 279 | Pro fighters make their picks for Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz

In the main event of UFC 279, a welterweight bout headlines the card as Khamzat Chimaev takes on Nate Diaz, who’s fighting out his UFC contract. Heading into the fight, Chimaev is a massive -1200 favorite while the American is a +700 underdog on FanDuel.

Heading into the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. The majority of pros expect Chimaev to get a stoppage win, but they are rooting for Diaz to pull off the upset.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz:

Stephen Thompson, UFC welterweight: Dude, why is this fight even happening? They are just feeding Nate to Chimaev, I feel bad for Nate but Chimaev will win by stoppage.

Geoff Neal, UFC welterweight: I think Chimaev gets it done, but I am rooting for Diaz to pull it off.

Terrance McKinney, UFC lightweight: Khamzat Chimaev wins by doctor stoppage due to cuts above Nate Diaz’s eyes in the third.

Julian Erosa, UFC featherweight: I’m actually going to go with Diaz. I do think Chimaev probably wins that fight, but you can never count out a Diaz so I’ll say Nate pulls off the massive upset.

Bryan Battle, UFC welterweight: Chimaev is the worst matchup possible for Diaz. Anyone who can overpower Nate and use wrestling is a bad matchup. There are not a whole lot of things in Diaz’s favor and Chimaev finishes him in the middle rounds. However, I don’t think Diaz would’ve taken this fight unless he thinks he can win, but I will say Chimaev.

Chad Anheliger, UFC bantamweight: I’ll pick Diaz, I hope he wins but the reality is Chimaev should win but hopefully Diaz gets it done.

Tyson Nam, UFC flyweight: Man, my heart wants to go with Diaz but Chimaev looks like the real deal so I’m picking Chimaev but I hope Diaz wins.

Damon Jackson, UFC featherweight: Diaz, I hope he can survive those early rounds and I think he can catch Chimaev with something late if Chimaev gasses. It would also be good for Chimaev to experience that.

Darian Weeks, UFC welterweight: Never sleep on a Diaz. I think Diaz sees something we don’t because he wanted this fight so I think he can pull it off.

***

Fighters picking Khamzat Chimaev: Stephen Thompson, Geoff Neal, Terrance McKinney, Bryan Battle, Tyson Nam

Fighters picking Nate Diaz: Julian Erosa, Chad Anheliger, Damon Jackson, Darian Weeks

Who do you think will win the UFC 279 main event between Khamzat Chimaev and Nate Diaz?