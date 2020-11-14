Tony Ferguson challenges “putz” Michael Chandler to December showdown: “Let’s Close out 2020 In Style”

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has issued a challenge to former Bellator title holder Michael Chandler.

Chandler (21-5 MMA) signed with the UFC shortly after scoring a first round knockout victory over Benson Henderson at Bellator 243 this past August. He was immediately booked to serve as the back-up for UFC 254’s Justin Gaethje vs. Khabib Nuramagomedov main event, but thankfully his services were not required that evening in Abu Dhabi.

Since then, Michael Chandler has called out a number of UFC lightweights including Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor.

‘El Cucuy’ responded to Chandler’s callout this evening on Instagram, sharing the following photo and message.

“‘Time-2-Rise’ # D’arceKnightRises … Again ⚔️🕶 Lets Close out 2020 In Style. Michael Chandler you Putz, Ya Asked For It. # AddedToTheListBish’ CSO™️ 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 December. @ufc @mikechandlermma #My👇Mat -Champ 🕴”

Michael Chandler has yet to accept the challenge laid out by Tony Ferguson. The former Bellator lightweight champion had hinted previously that he would like to take the holidays off to spend with his family.

“You know, very soon. Obviously I would love to cool the jets a little bit. I have been in training and in camp since March. The body can handle a lot, I take care of myself, I live the right lifestyle for this sport of mixed martial arts. But I would like a little bit of time off. It would be nice to enjoy the holidays with the family. But we will see.” Chandler said at UFC 254. “Opportunity knocks and you have to strike when the iron is hot. I am ready to get inside this UFC Octagon. I’ve seen this thing thousands of times on TV and seen it in person so many times. It is just time to get in there.”

If Chandler is willing to throw down with Ferguson this December, UFC 256 would be a prime destination for the contest. The December 12 pay-per-view event just lost it’s scheduled headliner between Amanda Nunes and Megan Anderson.

