Khamzat Chimaev continues to call out Israel Adesanya despite being booked against Leon Edwards

Khamzat Chimaev is looking to fight middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

Ever since Chimaev had an impressive stint on Fight Island where he dominated John Phillips and Rhys McKee at middleweight then welterweight, he had been calling out the champions. He made it clear he would finish both Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya, but it appears more of his attention has gone towards Adesanya.

“You want to fly? @stylebender,” Chimaev tweeted, followed by a picture of a fake staredown between them

What makes it interesting that Chimaev is calling out Adesanya is the fact he has a tough fight in December against Leon Edwards. The Englishman is a top-three welterweight while Chimaev has yet to fight a ranked opponent. However, he has so much confidence that he is already looking at future opponents.

Khamzat Chimaev is 9-0 as a pro and 3-0 inside the Octagon. He has been the talk of the town ever since his debut. He also scored an insane one-punch KO over Gerald Meerschaert which only added to the hype. If he can go out and beat Edwards on December 19, the Swede would no doubt be in line for a title shot at welterweight. Yet, it appears he wants the shot at middleweight as well.

Israel Adesanya, meanwhile, is 20-0 and coming off a second-round TKO over Paulo Costa to defend his belt for the second time. Before that, he scored a decision win over Yoel Romero for his first title defense. He won the belt by TKO’ing Robert Whittaker in the second round. “The Last Stylebender” is now set to battle Jan Blachowic for the light heavyweight title sometime in 2021. If he wins that, many believe a fight against Jon Jones would take place.

For now, both Chimaev and Adesanya have tough fights coming up. But, perhaps we will see them share the Octagon in the future.

Would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev vs. Israel Adesanya?