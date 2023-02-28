Tony Ferguson blasts “f*cker” UFC president Dana White: “treated his lady in public like that, how do you think he treats his fighters?”

UFC welterweight Tony Ferguson doesn’t seem to be pleased with Dana White.

‘El Cucuy’ has been out of action since a short-notice clash with Nate Diaz last September. Originally, the two fan-favorites were slated to face different men at UFC 279. Diaz was expected to fight Khamzat Chimaev, while Ferguson was set to face Li Jingliang.

After ‘Borz’ missed weight, the former UFC interim lightweight champion was elevated to the makeshift main event. In the fourth round, Ferguson was submitted by Diaz, his fifth defeat in a row. He had previously been defeated by names such as Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, and Charles Oliveira.

Since that defeat, Tony Ferguson has been out of the cage. The former UFC champion doesn’t have a return date scheduled, as he’s reportedly studying business at Harvard. With a potential future in the business world on the horizon, it seems that he has no problem taking digs at his current boss.

Ferguson has had a complicated relationship with the UFC president over the years. Before his fight with Michael Chandler last year, he took ‘Iron’ to task over having Dana White privilege. This seemingly hints at the idea that the former Bellator champion has received special treatment since joining the promotion.

In a since-deleted tweet, Tony Ferguson again discussed the treatment of UFC fighters. While he’s opined that fighters such as Chandler get special treatment, others aren’t so lucky. Ferguson also referenced Dana White’s public incident with his wife over New Years’ Eve. The tweet read:

“It’s gonna take a class action lawsuit to let some these so called untouchables get a taste of there own medicine *mack* If this fucker treated his lady in public like that, how do you think he treats his fighters undeneath” (h/t BloodyElbow)

The promoter was in an argument with his wife at a nightclub in Cabo, Mexico when things turned physical earlier this year. White was slapped first by his wife, and the promoter then returned several of his own. The two released a public apology afterward.

While many MMA fighters, such as Jamahal Hill, stood by Dana White after the incident, it seems safe to say Tony Ferguson isn’t on board.

What do you make of this news? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!