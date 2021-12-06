Tyron Woodley reacts after booking boxing rematch with Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley has reacted after finally booking his much desired rematch with Jake Paul.

Yes, after eventually getting the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo, Woodley now has his coveted rematch scheduled with Paul.

Paul (4-0) previously defeated Woodley (0-1) by split decision in a high-profile boxing match which took place back in August in Cleveland. ‘The Chosen One’ hurt the YouTube sensation in that fight and nearly earned a knockdown. However, Jake Paul would land the better volume of strikes throughout the course of the contest and walked away with the split decision victory.

Of course this rematch only came to fruition because Tommy Fury pulled out of his slated bout with Jake Paul earlier today for reasons yet to be disclosed.

Tyron Woodley recently took to social media where he offered the following reaction to finally booked a rematch with Jake Paul.

“The hand off he fumbled, but I scooped it back up! It pays to stay ready!” – Woodley captioned a photo of the revised December 18 fight card on Instagram.

Woodley will try to overcome a five fight losing record when he returns to the ring with Jake Paul. ‘T-Wood’ ended his mixed martial arts career suffering four straight losses inside of the Octagon.

