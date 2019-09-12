Todd Duffee rips UFC for preferential treatment of Greg Hardy

Greg Hardy is currently on a two-fight win-streak in the UFC heavyweight division, having recently blasted Juan Adams and Dmitrii Smoliakov. Hardy’s fellow heavyweight Todd Duffee believes that’s due in large part to the favorable matchmaking he’s received from the UFC.

Speaking ahead of his return to action at UFC Vancouver, Duffee shared his belief that Hardy is not only getting easy fights, but also being overpaid.

“Hopefully I can go out there and get one of those Greg Hardy fights and I can get that six-figure paycheck and maybe they’ll start signing guys that are subpar for me to fight too,” A fired up Duffee told MMA Junkie. “That shit burns my ass. I want to take his paycheck. He’s getting six figures to fight guys that have been flunked out of the UFC on 0-3 records. Why is nobody talking about that? Why aren’t you guys telling the truth? I think he flat out deserves 100,000 (and) 100,000. That’s great. He does … but everyone does.”

Duffee also had a bone to pick with the MMA media, evidently tired of being asked the same questions over and over.

“I sat out for two years with a contract. You can’t fight for 10k and 10k to make a living. Not when the average guys fights 18 times a year. Flat out. I couldn’t do it. I fought in the main event, on top of the world, it is what it is,” Duffee said.

“I’m tired of talking about it with you guys, you know the truth. I’m tired of you guys making me follow the sport when you need to step up your game.”

“Cut the BS guys. Do your job. It’s the whole media blanket. Just stop the crap. I’ve done four interviews today and I’m fed up with it.”

Needless to say, Todd Duffee is not particularly happy right now. Luckily, he has the chance to take his frustrations out on Jeff Hughes at UFC Vancouver. Learn how to watch the card here.

