TJ Dillashaw vs. Aljamain Sterling slated for UFC 279

Aljamain Sterling is reportedly set to defend the UFC bantamweight title against TJ Dillashaw at UFC 279 on September 10.

Ever since his upset win over Petr Yan at UFC 273, many fans have wondered what Aljamain Sterling would do next as UFC bantamweight champion. A handful of potential challengers have presented themselves to ‘Funk Master’ and while many of them are worthy of being in that position, it does feel as if one stands out above the rest – TJ Dillashaw.

Now, as per MMA Junkie, Dillashaw will indeed get his chance to become a three-time champion at 135 pounds when the pair meet at UFC 279.

The report indicates that the contracts have been issued for this contest but the promotion has yet to make an official announcement. In terms of location, Boston and Atlanta are “in play” as the UFC continues to head back out on the road with the pandemic slowly but surely easing off.

Sterling is currently riding a seven-fight win streak that has allowed him to officially be known as the best bantamweight on the planet, or at the very least, in the UFC. Some have questioned the nature of his triumph over Petr Yan in the rematch with regards to the judges’ scorecards, but either way, it certainly wasn’t a robbery.

TJ Dillashaw, meanwhile, managed to defeat Cory Sandhagen in his return bout last year after a two-year suspension due to EPO use.

He’s been out with an injury but in September, he’ll aim to make history and prove once again that he still has what it takes to mix it up with the very best in the division.

As for Jose Aldo, he’ll have to either sit back and wait for his shot or pursue another bout.

Who do you back to win this fight – Aljamain Sterling or TJ Dillashaw?