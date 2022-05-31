TJ Dillashaw dismisses Aljamain Sterling’s skills ahead of potential fight: “He’s just not very threatening”

TJ Dillashaw doesn’t think Aljamain Sterling is a dangerous foe.

After Sterling edged out Petr Yan to defend his bantamweight title, he called out Dillashaw and it seems likely the fight will happen next. With Dillashaw expecting to fight Sterling next he has begun studying him and after breaking him down he doesn’t see much of a danger factor. Instead, the former champ says he could fight with his hands down if he wanted to as ‘Funkmaster’ doesn’t have the power to KO him.

.@TJDillashaw believes Aljamain Sterling is “just not very threatening” ahead of potential title fight: “I could f**ken go in there and fight him with my hands down and not worry about getting knocked out because he doesn't pack a punch whatsoever.” pic.twitter.com/qJ0BOZ7wrj — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) May 30, 2022

“He’s definitely got his strengths, he’s got his annoyance with fighting, he’s awkward and what not, right, but he’s just not very threatening. I could f*****g go in there and fight him with my hands down and not worry about getting knocked out because he doesn’t pack a punch whatsoever,” Dillashaw said to Submission Radio. “So it’s not a very nerve-wracking fight to go into. Think about the worst things that can happen is, you know, and Sterling’s not that guy so this is dealing with what he does good, to be honest, you know, he’s a world champion, you can’t take that away from him. Maybe the first time he got it was a little bit of bullshit, especially with the way he acted but he won the second fight fair and square.”

TJ Dillashaw has not fought since last July when he edged out a split decision over Cory Sandhagen. In the fight, he suffered a knee injury that resulted in him having surgery and a lengthy recovery.

But, Dillashaw is healthy again and now ready to share the Octagon with Sterling as he looks to reclaim his title. Of course, he was the bantamweight champion but had to vacate the belt when he was suspended by USADA.

What do you make of TJ Dillashaw saying Aljamain Sterling isn’t threatening?