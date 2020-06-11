Tito Ortiz doubles down on plans to become a police officer

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz has doubled down on his plans to become a police officer.

Ortiz first broached this idea in the replies to an Instagram post earlier this week.

“I’m going to be a police officer,” he wrote. “I can help bring respect back to officers. We should be treat each other how we want to be treated.”

Speaking to TMZ Sports shortly thereafter, Ortiz doubled down on these plans. He says he’s yet to decide if he’s going to be a sheriff or a police officer—perhaps not realizing that neither of these are positions civilians can simply walk into—but that he intends to get into law enforcement when his MMA career concludes.

“I plan on it,” Ortiz said about becoming a place officer (h/t MMA Mania). “It just depends on what ranking I want to do. Do I want to be a sheriff or do I want to be a police officer? I haven’t really made my decision yet. I’m actually going to go to L.A. in the next few days and go do a ride-along with one of my friends. I’ll be fighting one more time this year. I want to hang ’em up, but, I want to do something else that will not just keep that excitement going but just do what’s right for the country. Do what’s right for the city, for my city.”

“Growing up as a kid I was always told the cops are the bad guys, cops are the bad guys, cops are the bad guys, but as I grew up I became a citizen who gave back to my community, I realized cops are the good guys,” Ortiz added. “The cops are the ones protecting us and they’re there to help, without a doubt.”

Given Ortiz’s plans, it bears reminding that he doesn’t believe George Floyd was killed by officer Derek Chauvin, but that Floyd’s death was the result of an elaborate scheme by the Joe Biden campaign.

“All of the sudden when Biden said ‘If you ain’t vote for me you ain’t black,’” Ortiz said on social media. “What’s the best way to do it? Oh let’s go ahead and let a officer supposedly kill a black guy. You know he died from a heart condition right? It wasn’t suffocation. Crazy. It’s not right. I’m not saying it’s right. It’s completely wrong. The cop should have never did that. But the cop that got arrested looks nothing like the cop that did it. Crazy. The only reason I say this shit is because I speak the truth.”

Tito Ortiz has also floated several other conspiracy theories over the last few weeks, even suggesting a stunt double was used to arrest Floyd’s killer, Chauvin.

