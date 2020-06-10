Tito Ortiz says he’s going to become a cop to “bring respect back to officers”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz says he’s going to become a police officer to “bring respect back to officers.”

On Tuesday night, Ortiz made the following post to Instagram.

In the replies to this post, a fan suggested he is “losing hope.” Ortiz responded by suggesting he will become a cop to help bring respect back to the police during the ongoing riots against police brutality and racism in America.

Tito Ortiz is planning on becoming a police officer. pic.twitter.com/y94z3PuWsl — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) June 10, 2020

“Don’t you dare give up,” wrote in a response (h/t Borrachinha Depot). “We need you. I need you. You can do it. I’m going to be a police officer. I can help bring respect back to officers. We should be treat each other how we want to be treated.”

While Ortiz’s heart may be in the right place, it’s worth reminding that he doesn’t believe George Floyd was killed by police officers.

Tito Ortiz has a George Floyd conspiracy theory pic.twitter.com/PcIIbB6oEu — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) May 31, 2020

“All of the sudden when Biden said ‘If you ain’t vote for me you ain’t black,’” Ortiz said on social media recently. “What’s the best way to do it? Oh let’s go ahead and let a officer supposedly kill a black guy. You know he died from a heart condition right? It wasn’t suffocation. Crazy.

“It’s not right,” Ortiz added. “I’m not saying it’s right. It’s completely wrong. The cop should have never did that. But the cop that got arrested looks nothing like the cop that did it. Crazy. The only reason I say this shit is because I speak the truth.”

