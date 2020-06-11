Manager: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father “improving”

Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father and long-time trainer of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is reportedly showing signs of improvement.

The Nurmagomedov patriarch was hospitalized last month, and wound up in a medically induced coma in Moscow after a bout of pneumonia. Some reports suggested he was on life support for a period.

According to Ali Abdelaziz, who manages Khabib Nurmagomedov, Abdulmanap is starting to show signs of improvement.

“Khabib is very strong, his family is very strong and his father is very strong,” Abdelaziz told ESPN. “He’s improving. He opened his eyes, responding a little bit — good sign. Allah is in control. We have faith he will be better, but at the end of the day, it’s completely up to his health whether it progresses or not. But he’s progressing, and we’re very happy about this.”

Abdelaziz added that Abdulmanap has been able to speak a few words to Khabib.

At present, Khabib Nurmagomedov does not have a fight booked, but he’s expected to defend his title against interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in the near future—reportedly at UFC 253 in September.

Abdelaziz says his star client is extremely motivated, despite his father’s condition.

“I think Khabib’s father being sick has motivated him more,” Abdelaziz said. “He’s training every day, two times a day. He’s in camp already. Me and him were talking and I said, ‘Hey, get your mind off, do what you need to do.’ He’s always training. He’s a true mixed martial artist. Same with Gaethje. They are both great guys and they want to fight. It’s a dream fight.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has not fought since September, when he defeated Dustin Poirier by submission to defend the UFC lightweight strap. This win was preceded by another successful title defense, also a submission win, against Conor McGregor. Nurmagomedov is currently 28-0 as a professional.

Our thoughts are with the lightweight champ and his family as his father continues to recover.