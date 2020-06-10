Tim Kennedy shares interest in UFC Fight Island: “I am down for tigers, hands dipped in broken glass, or velociraptors”

Tim Kennedy is interested in throwing down on the “UFC Fight Island” and warding off some tigers and velociraptors in the process.

This week, the UFC announced the official location for its Fight Island and dropped four fight cards. On social media, the UFC president, Dana White announced the fights will be taking place on Yas Island on the dates: July 11, 15, 18 and 25.

Whilst many fans predicted Fight Island as a tropical paradise somewhere in the Caribbean, it is no surprise it was in fact, Yas Island. The picturesque location is situated in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. It is one of the top tourist destinations in the country. In addition, the UFC has a partnership with Abu Dhabi and hosted events there in the past including UFC 242 headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier.

Despite being in the middle of Abu Dhabi, the retired MMA fighter,Tim Kennedy seems envision the setting of a martial arts movie.

Sooooo hey @danawhite tell me about this @ufc fight island. Any chance it could be a kumite death match. I am down for tigers, hands dipped in broken glass, or velociraptors. #fightisland — Tim Kennedy (@TimKennedyMMA) June 10, 2020



“Sooooo hey @danawhite tell me about this @ufc fight island,” said the former middleweight. “Any chance it could be a kumite death match. I am down for tigers, hands dipped in broken glass, or velociraptors. #fightisland”

The former Strikeforce title contender hasn’t fought since his 2016 clash against Kelvin Gastelum. His opponent finished him with punches in the third round to secure the TKO victory. In his previous fight, Kennedy also succumbed to the punching power of the Yoel Romero. However, “Soldier of God” suffered a battering at the hands of Kennedy and was accused of stalling between rounds to aid recovery. It paid off as he bounced back and sealed the TKO win against Kennedy in the third round.

The 40-year old middleweight hasn’t fought in almost four years since receiving those two consecutive losses. Maybe Yas Island will provide the ultimate venue for Kennedy’s return to the sport.