Thiago Santos issues statement following UFC Vegas 38 win over Johnny Walker

UFC light heavyweight contender Thiago Santos issued a statement following his UFC Vegas 38 unanimous decision win over Johnny Walker.

Santos and Walker surprisingly went the full five rounds in the headliner of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 38 card. It was not a great fight as neither fighter engaged all that much during their 25 minutes in the cage and it was a very close fight for the judges to score. In the end, it was Santos getting his hand raised by unanimous decision, snapping his three-fight losing skid in the process. Taking to his social media following the big win, Santos reacted to his victory over Walker by issuing a statement regarding this much-needed UFC win.

I can’t explain how happy I am to have my hands up again. God is good all the time, just believe and keep working hard guys, never give up. Thank you all!

Santos said following the fight that he has now completed his UFC contract, and he urged the promotion to re-sign him and give him more money on his next deal. Given that Santos defeated Walker, you would think that the UFC would want to bring him back. But given that Santos is now 37 years old, it’s possible that he could choose to test free agency and see what other offers are out there for him. The Brazilian made it clear that his first choice is to stick around with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but it’s no sure thing that will be the case. It’s possible that Santos could get a bigger offer in his upcoming free agency, and it will be interesting to see if the UFC chooses to match that offer or let him go.

