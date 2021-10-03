Jon Jones provides update on his relationship with fiancée Jessie Moses

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones provided the latest update on his relationship with his fiancée, Jessie Moses.

Jones was arrested last week in Las Vegas following the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony where his fight with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 was inducted into the HOF. After the ceremony, Jones was arrested after an alleged domestic battery incident. As well, Jones allegedly head-butted the top of a police car and was also arrested for that. It was a bad situation and UFC president Dana White later said that Jones needs to stay out of Vegas.

A week after Jones was arrested, he took to his social media to post a video with his fiancée Moses. A week after the alleged domestic battery situation, Jones and Moses appear to be hard at work at fixing their relationship. The UFC superstar took to his social media and posted a video of him and Moses kissing, with the following caption:

“And I’ll stay with you. Oh I’ll stay with you through the ups and downs.”

Jon Jones is arguably the greatest MMA fighter of all time, but his career has been marred by numerous incidents outside of the Octagon. Jones has been arrested on numerous occasions, and following this latest incident, he has said that he will put alcohol in his past forever. It will be interesting to see what happens stemming from this Jones domestic battery incident. Although he was arrested and charged, it appears as though he and Moses are now in good spirits and it’s possible she will want the charges to be dropped. Ultimately, it is just an awful situation and the hope is that Jones can conquer his demons and fix his relationship with Moses, the mother of his children.