The UFC signs undefeated Cage Warriors champion Christian Leroy Duncan

The UFC has added Englishmen and undefeated Cage Warriors champion Christian Leroy Duncan to their roster.

The announcement came after Duncan was expected to headline Cage Warriors 148 on New Year’s Eve against 49-fight veteran Jesse Taylor. Taylor, who has competed on The Ultimate Fighter twice before, was the victim of a hit-and-run incident that forced him to go to the hospital and withdraw from the bout.

It was a tough one to take for Duncan, who was eager to close off the year in style, defending his title against a notable name in the sport. Duncan posted a video after the confirmation of the fight cancellation, stating: “everything happens for a reason”, and just 24 hours later, the middleweight standout got the news he would be joining the elites of the UFC.

During the Cage Warriors 148 broadcast, an ecstatic Duncan broke the news to the viewers.

Christian Leroy Duncan is headed to the UFC

“At this time, I think we’ve made a decision. I’ll be handing this belt back to Cage Warriors, and next year, 2023, London, March, I’ll be looking to make my UFC debut in London,” Duncan said.

It seemed it would be a matter of time before Duncan joined the best of the best in the UFC. The 27-year-old made his professional debut in 2020 and has now accumulated seven victories without tasting defeat. Boasting an appealing six finishes from his seven wins, Duncan’s style will excite the UFC faithful.

Duncan also revealed on the broadcast that he expects to debut at UFC 286 in London, England, on March 18, 2023. UFC 286 will take place at the O2 Arena, with welterweight champion Leon Edwards rumoured to defend his title against Kamaru Usman in the main event.

Who would you like to see Christian Leroy Duncan face in his debut with the promotion? Let us know in the comments!