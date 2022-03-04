The UFC parts ways with three more fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to a report from @UFCRosterWatch on Twitter.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if these moves were outright releases or contracts which were not renewed.

Teemu Packalen (8-3 MMA)

Teemu Packalen, 34, a lightweight fighter from Finland, has been removed from the UFC roster. ‘Pacu’ most recently competed at UFC 242 in September of 2019, where he suffered a knockout loss to Ottman Azaitar. That defeat marked Packalen’s second knockout loss in a row, as he was previously starched in 30-seconds by Marc Diakiese two years prior.

Fabio Cherant (7-4 MMA)

Fabio Cherant, 27, an American light heavyweight fighter is no longer listed on the UFC roster. ‘The Water Buffalo’ most recently competed at last month’s UFC 271 event, where he lost a decision to Carlos Ulberg. That setback had marked Cherant’s third in a row, as he had previously suffered first round stoppage losses at the hands of William Knight and Alonzo Menifield.

Irwin Rivera (10-6 MMA)

Irwin Rivera, 33, a bantamweight and featherweight fighter from Mexico, is no longer listed as part of the active UFC roster. ‘The Beast’ last competed in September of 2020, where he suffered a split decision setback to Andre Ewell. Rivera went 1-2 during his three fight stint with the promotion.

