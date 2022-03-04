Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal faceoff ahead of their UFC 272 fight (Video)

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal had their first official faceoff ahead of their grudge match at UFC 272.

On Thursday, Covington and Masvidal had their press conference, which to no surprise got heated. After they went back-and-forth with one another, the two had a faceoff for the first time.

Covington and Masvidal are former roommates, training partners, and best friends that have since gone on to hate one another. “Gamebred” has accused “Chaos” of not paying one of his coaches while Covington has said that is not true. However, they do not like one another and will get to settle their differences on Saturday at UFC 272, where Covington has vowed to end Masvidal’s career.

“I see a lot of pain. I’m gonna inflict so much pain on Jorge Masvidal. He’s not gonna be the same person ever again. He keeps talking about a baptism. It’s not gonna be a baptism, it’s gonna be a funeral,” Covington said to TMZ. “Jorge Masvidal’s career-ending funeral. It’s gonna be violent. And it’s not gonna be quick. I could easily finish it quick, I used to do it all the time behind closed doors, but this one I’m gonna drag it out, I’m gonna make him suffer, and it’s probably gonna be the first time in UFC history you see a guy in a main event verbally tap out and say he can’t take no more of a beating.”

Colby Covington (16-3) is coming off a decision loss to Kamaru Usman for the belt at UFC 248. It was his second loss to the champ as he suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to “The Nigerian Nightmare” at UFC 245.

Jorge Masvidal (35-15) is coming off back-to-back title fight losses to Kamaru Usman with the last coming by KO at UFC 261 in April. The first fight he took on just six days’ notice and had to fly to Abu Dhabi. Although he is on a losing skid, he has promised to break Covington’s face and put him into the hospital.

Who do you think wins at UFC 272, Colby Covington or Jorge Masvidal?