The UFC parts ways with three fighters

The UFC has parted ways with another three fighters according to recent reports from @UFCRosterWatch on ‘Twitter’.

It should also be noted that it has not been confirmed if all of these moves were outright releases or simply contracts which were not renewed.

The three fighters recently removed from the UFC roster are listed below:

Flyweight / Bantamweight: Tyson Nam (21-14-1 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Tyson Nam — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) July 25, 2023

Tyson Nam was removed from the UFC roster after suffering back-to-back losses to opponents Bruno Gustavo da Silva and Azat Maksum. The 39-year-old Hawaiian native had gone 2-3 over his past five Octagon appearances overall, which included a performance of the night bonus for his knockout win over Ode’ Osbourne.

After nearly two years on the shelf, Tyson Nam returns and scores a first round KO of Ode Osbourne at #UFCSanDiego. 💣💥💣💥 pic.twitter.com/CEV1fdMr2i — Overtime Heroics MMA (@OTHeroicsMMA) August 13, 2022

Featherweight: Charles Rosa (14-8 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Charles Rosa — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) August 9, 2023

Charles Rosa has not competed since July of 2022, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Nathaniel Wood. That setback marked the Boston native’s third in a row, as he previously suffered defeats to T.J. Brown and Damon Jackson. ‘Boston Strong’ went 5-8 during his stint with the UFC but suffered losses in four of his past five fights overall.

Flyweight: Mandy Bohn (8-2 MMA)

❌ Fighter removed: Mandy Bohm — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) August 10, 2023

Mandy Bohm most recently competed at May’s UFC on ABC 4 event, where she scored a split decision victory over Ji Yeon Kim. The German ‘Monster’ competed three times inside of the Octagon, suffering decision losses to Ariane Lipski and Victoria Leonardo in her first two efforts.

What do you think of the latest round of cuts made by Dana White and the Ultimate Fighting Championship?