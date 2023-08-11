Tye Ruotolo open to facing twin brother in grappling bout: “For sure, I’m open to it”

Tye Ruotolo is willing to compete against anyone, including family members.

From the Williams sisters dominating tennis courts to the Manning brothers commanding football fields in the NFL, sibling rivalries have long captivated sports enthusiasts.

Now, the world of submission grappling finds itself at the center of a unique and intriguing matchup – the possibility of twin brothers Tye and Kade Ruotolo squaring off under the ONE Championship banner.

Fans and media have wondered if the two prodigies would ever lock horns in the world’s largest martial arts organization and, in the past, Tye has expressed his willingness to do so.

After his victory over MMA star Dagi Arslanaliev in their 180-pound submission grappling catchweight bout at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video this past Friday, he extended that invitation.

“For sure, I’m open to it. We’ve had a few [matches]. It’s funny, the first time we fought, I ended up winning barely by decision that I shouldn’t have. I really thought he should’ve won, but the ref’s decision gave it to me,” Tye recalled during the post-fight press conference.

“And then the second time that we fought, I got him in a submission. It was just pure luck. And then the third time we fought, he was smashing me, and I got him in a submission again.”

Tye claims that Kade is hungry to log his first win in their rivalry. However, their mother is not too thrilled about seeing her boys square off once more.

“Technically, I’m 3-0 against [Kade]. They were all wars, you know. I know he wants one back, for sure. So, we’re open to the match,” Tye said. “I know my mom’s not super-stoked on the idea. But other than that, I think it would be a good show for everyone. And yeah, it would be crazy.”