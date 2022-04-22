The UFC officially announce the “Road to the UFC” Tournament in Singapore leading up to UFC 275

It’s official. The ‘Road to the UFC’ tournament in Singapore leading up to UFC 275 has been announced.

John Hyon Ko, the first to report the news, took to ‘Twitter‘ to announce:

For all the people doubting my report, now it is official #RoadToTheUFC

“For all the people doubting my report, it is now official #RoadToTheUFC.”

It was indeed John Hyon Ko who first broke news of an upcoming tournament back on April 5th, taking to ‘Twitter’ saying:

“Multiple sources have informed me that the #UFC will have 8-man tournaments across 4 divisions (125, 135, 145, 155) starting in Singapore during #UFC275 fight week. One source said that contracts have gone out to Asian fighters and matchmaking is underway.”

The ROAD TO UFC is coming! Don't miss the first ever tournament offering Asia's top MMA prospects the chance to earn a UFC contract, all live during #UFC275 Fight Week in Singapore!

Yes, it is confirmed, Aaron Bronsteter, MMA reporter, released the following details on ‘Twitter’ yesterday as follows:

“The UFC have announced “Road to the UFC” Tournament in Singapore leading up to UFC 275.

It features four men’s divisions (125, 135, 145, 155).

The Opening Round is two events on June 9 and 10 with 10 bouts per day from 2:30am – 8:00 am ET / 2:30 pm – 8:00 pm local time.”

UFC 275 will take place on June 11, 2022, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

‘Road to the UFC’ will be a ground-breaking opportunity, occurring during UFC 275 fight week, for Asia’s top MMA prospects to make it on to the world stage. The ‘win and advance’ tournament will give the top MMA prospects in Asia a chance to pave their way to a UFC contract. Featuring eight MMA athletes competing in each of four men’s weight classes: flyweight, bantamweight, featherweight and lightweight.

Participating athletes will come from Japan, Korea, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, India, and from the UFC Academy in China. All rounds of the tournament will take place in front of a live audience, with location and venue details to be announced.

The most current UFC 275 lineup is as follows:

Champ Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka – light heavyweight title

Champ Valentina Shevchenko vs. Taila Santos – women’s flyweight title

Marvin Vettori vs. TBA

Silvana Gomez Juarez vs. Na Liang

Brendan Allen vs. Jacob Malkoun

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Zhang Weili

Kyung Ho Kang vs. Saimon Oliveira

Orion Cosce vs. Blood Diamond

