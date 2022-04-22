Marvin Vettori responds to Paulo Costa’s rematch request

Marvin Vettori has responded to Paulo Costa’s request for a rematch at UFC 275.

UFC 275 is scheduled for Saturday, June 11th, 2022 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

It was to be Marvin Vettori (18-5 MMA) vs Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) in the middleweight bout, however Whittaker was forced to drop out due to an injury he received during training.

Vettori is now looking for an alternate fighter to meet him in the Octagon and is targeting Darren Till (15-4 MMA) and Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) as potential candidates.

‘The Italian Dream’ took to ‘Twitter’ to call them out:

“It feels like I’m living in a déjà vu. Nobody wants to dance with me again. Come on somebody. (Darren) Till where you at? Khamzat (Chimaev), where you at? Come on smash boys Let’s go. I’ll take you both together. Let’s go.”

Apparently Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) took notice of the callout and proceeded to put his name out there as a replacement for Whittaker.

Taking to ‘Twitter’ Paulo Costa offered himself up:

“Vettori needs a pair to fight? Oh really? Lol how funny is it? send me the location dumbest.”

To which Vettori responded via an ‘Instagram’ video (h/t MMAFighting):

“He’s trying to get a fight now, but he can just f*** off. You did me dirty. I f***** you up, and that’s over buddy. That’s over. Get somebody else between.”

Obviously Vettori has no interest in getting back in the cage with ‘The Eraser’.

Costa and Vettori previously matched up in October of 2021 at UFC Vegas 41 where Vettori scored a unanimous decision win over the Brazilian fighter. Vettori currently stands at No. 5 in the MMA Global Rankings, with Costa sitting at No. 7.

Would you like to see a Vettori vs Costa rematch? Or would you prefer to see Vettori fight Till or Chimaev at UFC 275?