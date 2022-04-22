Muhammad Mokaev books sophomore UFC appearance opposite LFA champion Charles Johnson

UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev will return to the cage this summer for his second UFC appearance against Charles Johnson, as per ESPN.

When you talk about hot prospects in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, it’s hard to look past Muhammad Mokaev. The 21-year-old had an incredible amateur career and was able to successfully transition into a strong contender as a pro, with his record currently being 6-0.

He appeared on the UFC stage for the first time at UFC London last month and made a pretty emphatic statement, defeating Cody Durden via submission with less than one minute on the clock in the first round.

Now, though, he’ll face an even bigger challenge in the eyes of many when he battles Charles Johnson on July 23.

21-year-old flyweight prospect Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) has booked his second appearance in the UFC, per sources. Will meet LFA champ Charles Johnson (@InnerGmma) on July 23. Super high on Mokaev. Big shot for Johnson to derail him in his UFC debut. pic.twitter.com/K4nhpEIu3Z — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 21, 2022

Johnson is 11-2 in his pro MMA career and had a strong run with LFA that saw him capture their flyweight championship.

This fight will mark his own debut in the UFC and, once again, showcases just how deep the talent pool is at 125 pounds.

Just a few short years ago it seemed as if the promotion was thinking about getting rid of the division altogether but as you can see, that isn’t likely to happen anytime soon.

The July 23 card is expected to see the UFC return to the United Kingdom for the second time this year.

Who do you favour to pick up the win when Muhammad Mokaev takes on Charles Johnson?