Photo | Carla Esparza suffered a nasty cut against Danielle Kelly in FURY Pro Grappling 3 main event

UFC fighter Carla Esparza suffered a nasty cut in her submission-only bout against Danielle Kelly at FURY Pro Grappling 3.

Last night’s FURY Pro Grappling 3 event provided a lot of talking points for fans in what proved to be an entertaining end to the year – alongside the ongoing RIZIN show.

The main event saw Carla Esparza, on short notice, step in to face BJJ star Danielle Kelly. It was initially supposed to be Rose Namajunas who answered the call but COVID-19 prevented that from being the case.

In the end, Kelly was technically awarded the win as a result of an accidental cut that isn’t for the squeamish amongst you.

Esparza: “Sorry guys, accidental head butt on a slam led to a cut and a stop in the match. In good spirits! Just gotta get a couple stitches. Thanks so much @furygrappling for having me, and @daniellekellybjj for the match”

Kelly: “So I just want to say I wish @carlaesparza1 a speedy recovery. Not me or her were expecting that and maybe a rematch in the future if it doesn’t get between schedules. Honestly I was confused and a lot of adrenaline was going through me. I was just really excited to be apart of a huge event with everyone watching. Im also just nerding out this mark on my face lol. Thank you to everyone for the support and my sponsors. Thank you @furygrappling @ufcfightpass”

Esparza will now turn her attention towards a hopeful rematch against Rose Namajunas for the UFC strawweight title next year after months of campaigning.

