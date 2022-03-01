Terrance McKinney says UFC needs to put him “with a ranked opponent before one of these guys gets hurt” after victory over Fares Ziam

Terrance McKinney hopes he can get a ranked opponent next.

McKinney made good of his second UFC fight as he submitted Fares Ziam in the first round at UFC Vegas 49. In his debut, he knocked out Matt Frevola in seven seconds and he says this fight was all about proving it wasn’t a fluke.

“Like I said man, this has been a movie,” McKinney said to BJPENN.com. “The sophomore showing was about proving to everyone my debut wasn’t a fluke and I did just that. I’m stoked.”

Heading into the fight, McKinney wanted to strike with Ziam who is known as a kickboxer, and KO him. He felt his power would be too much for the Frenchman but early on, the fight ended up on the mat.

Once they started grappling, Terrance McKinney felt he was much stronger and better than Fares Ziam so quickly sunk in a choke and got the tap.

“I didn’t want to grapple, I wanted to knock him out. I do think I would’ve knocked him out, but he timed the takedown really well,” McKinney explained. “It was just instinct for me to transition to grappling and once we started grappling I felt there was a big gap in our skills so I figured I could submit him. I heard him struggling to breathe so I knew it was in and I started squeezing more to get the tap.”

With McKinney now being 2-0 in the UFC with two first-round finishes, he believes he could get a ranked opponent next. Not only does he think he deserves someone ranked or near the rankings, but the American says if he gets someone lower than that they will get hurt badly.

“I think it puts me really close to the top-15. He beat some good guys and it shows I’m on the next level,” McKinney said. “They better put me with a ranked opponent before one of these guys gets hurt. I’m hoping to get back in there soon, though like two weeks to two months from now. Whoever the UFC gives me, I will sign the deal but I think I’ll need one more win before I get a ranked opponent.”

The plan for McKinney is to get a quick turnaround and start working his way up the lightweight ranks. The plan for McKinney is to go 4-0 in 2022 and end the year inside the top-10 at lightweight.

“The goal is to be top-10 in the UFC by the end of the year. Three more fights and three more finishes to cap of 2022,” McKinney concluded.

Who would you like to see Terrance McKinney fight next?