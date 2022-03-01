Report | Cain Velasquez involved in San Jose shooting

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting in San Jose that left one man injured.

According to a report from NBC Bay Area, Velasquez (14-3 MMA) was involved in a shooting that took place on Monterey Highway and Bailey Avenue, near Sobrato High School.

Sources with direct knowledge of the investigation confirmed to NBC that the incident involved the former UFC champion, Cain Velasquez. Police would only say that one man has been taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and another man has been arrested. So it remains unclear how Velasquez was directly involved.

Sources with direct knowledge of the investigation confirm the shooting involves UFC and WWE star Cain Velasquez. One man has been taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, another has been arrested. It is unclear how Velasquez is involved. https://t.co/1DhrLa8T3W — Sara Bueno (@TVwebproducer) March 1, 2022

The shooting incident was reported to local police at around 3:15pm this afternoon.

Cain Velasquez retired from mixed martial arts in 2019, shortly following his appearance on WWE Smackdown.

Velasquez is considered to be one of the greatest heavyweights in mixed martial arts history. He went 12-3 under the UFC banner, which included victories over Junior dos Santos x2, Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva x2, Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira, Ben Rothwell, Cheick Kongo, Travis Browne and Brock Lesnar.

While Velasquez is long since retired, that hasn’t stopped rumors from swirling about a potential UFC comeback.

Cain’s longtime coach Javier Mendez recently weighed in on his possible return to MMA:

“He’s got it if he wants it. He’s got it. But I don’t know know if [Cain Velasquez] wants to come back. I don’t speak with him about those things. But it’s possible. If someone says, ‘Hey, here’s $2 million, let’s go fight,’ he might say, ‘Eh give me $4 [million] and I’ll do it.’” – stated Mendez.

