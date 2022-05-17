Teammate reveals Jon Jones plans on calling it a career sooner than later: “He told me he’ll fight three times and that’s it”

A teammate has revealed that Jon Jones plans on calling it a career sooner rather than later.

Media and sports fans alike are wondering if Jon Jones will finally make his heavyweight debut later this year. Rumours have it that Jones (26-1 MMA) is set to get into the cage with former heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA).

Jones, the former light heavyweight champion hasn’t competed since defeating Dominick Reyes (12-3 MMA) in Feb. 2020 at UFC 247. Vacating his title six months later, ‘Bones’ has been busy making the transition to the 265 lb. division.

In speaking with one of Jones’s training partners, Yorgan De Castro, he feels that Jon has what it takes to compete with the biggest and best in the heavyweight division.

In speaking in an interview with ‘MMA Fighting‘, De Castro had this to say about Jones’s training performance:

“It would have to be someone with good ground game, like Fabricio Werdum, to maybe give him some problem on the ground. I don’t see anyone else at Heavyweight with a good enough wrestling or ground game. And if they have good wrestling, Jones will be superior on the feet.”

Continuing in speaking about the rumored Jones vs Miocic match-up, De Castro explained:

“The Stipe fight will be perfect. Stipe weighs the same and has good boxing. I think Jones will run through Stipe. I think (Jones) will take him down and win by TKO. He’s been waiting two years for this. He’s walking around at 255 pounds but is so strong. And cardio will be the key. He has so much cardio. He hits pads for two hours and doesn’t slow down.”

De Castro says Jones, 34, has confided in him that he will likely fight three more times before he calls it a career.

In speaking about the opportunity of a ‘Jones vs Ngannou’ match-up De Castro had this to say:

“Ngannou will be out nine months to fix his knee and then needs six more months in camp. Jon Jones will already be 35, and Francis will be, what? I think Jones fights once or twice more. He told me he’ll fight three times and that’s it. But, if he does fight (Ngannou), it’s hard to go against Jones.”

Finishing the interview, De Castro said:

“I don’t see anyone touching the man. His wrestling is very, very, very good. His jiu-jitsu is great, he trains with Roberto Alencar at Gracie Barra. And it’s hard to touch him (on the feet). His distance is great. I don’t think I’ve touched him once. (Laughs.) I walked forward and never touched him. He’s mean, has some techniques that are f****** great. I think he’ll put Ngannou on the ground and will with his cardio, too.”

It sounds like, according to his training partner, Jon Jones is making huge strides to be a fierce competitor in the heavyweight division. Now we just have to wait for a fight to be confirmed by Dana White & crew.