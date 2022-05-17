Khabib Nurmagomedov offers Tony Ferguson a deal on the “Eagle Fight Club platform”, ‘El Cucuy’ responds

Khabib Nurmagomedov has responded to Tony Ferguson’s request to coach The Ultimate Fighter.

Nurmagomedov and Ferguson were booked to fight five different times and due to botched weight cuts, injuries, and a global pandemic, the bout never came to fruition. Nurmagomedov’s father had said he always thought he needed to compete against ‘El Cucuy’, so Ferguson wants it to be coaching TUF given the former lightweight champ is now retired.

“I believe that when his dad said that we were supposed to compete, I believe that. Regardless, I would love to be able to coach against him in The Ultimate Fighter,” Ferguson said on The MMA Hour. “The best man wins on the team. I guarantee my coaching is a lot better than yours, Khabib. Not a lot of people understand that. I don’t have to break anyone’s rib for that s**t. My coaching goes a long away and I can build my team. I built a team for a 12-fight win streak, and I can definitely build a team again to be able to go and beat that son of a b***h.”

After Ferguson’s comments, Nurmagomedov took to social media to say he would be open to the idea of coaching TUF against him. However, if that doesn’t come to fruition, he is more than open to giving Ferguson a deal under the Eagle Fight Club banner.

Tony I like the idea about TUF, call your bosses and let them make an offer, but if they don’t have ideas, I myself will offer you a deal on the @EagleFightClub platform, we doing some business here you know. — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) May 17, 2022

Although Khabib Nurmagomedov offered Tony Ferguson a deal in Eagle FC, ‘El Cucuy’ was quick to respond reminding the former champ he’s under contract and can’t do that.

“We’re Private Contractors Fathead Remember? We Can Smell Ya From All The Way Over HereLay Of The Sweets Meat Head. Now You Work For Me, BTW You Still Owe Me 200K & 20 Push-Up For The Homeless Keep Runnin’ It’s Tiramisu Tuesday- Champ-CSO- ‘Merica MF,” Ferguson responded to Nurmagomedov.

There’s no question a TUF season between Nurmagomedov and Ferguson would be something many people would watch. However, it doesn’t seem likely but perhaps we eventually see Ferguson and Nurmagomedov compete against each other in Eagle FC.

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson’s back-and-forth?