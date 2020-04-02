Manager: Answers about Khabib Nurmagomedov withdrawal are coming

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdelaziz believes fans will soon have all the answers regarding his fighter’s apparent withdrawal from UFC 249.

The undefeated champion, Nurmagomedov was expected to defend his title against Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18. The final card and location are yet to be finalised due to the ongoing coronavirus. The situation was complicated further as Khabib Nurmagomedov was stranded in his home country of Russia due to a nationwide travel ban.

This week, it was reported that Russia had relaxed their travel restrictions and citizens could fly privately from the country to the US. However, due to the constant changes and subsequent impact on his fight camp and weight cut, Nurmagomedov announced a statement that implied he won’t fight:

“Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight?” Nurmagomedov wrote.

“I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all,” Nurmagomedov continued. “The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying?

“Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes.”

Fans are unsurprisingly disappointed by the news. The Nurmagomedov vs Ferguson matchup has been scheduled four times before but cancelled by both fighters due to medical reasons. According to MMA manager, Ali Abdelaziz, all will be revealed soon:

Soon we will have all the answers you want to know. Bend the knees @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/s7uCWUlTLU — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) April 2, 2020

“Undisputed undefeated pound for pound king. All dogs can bark and everyone wants to make smoke. Soon we will have all the answers you want to know. Bend the knees. @TeamKhabib”. – Ali Abdelaziz on Twitter.

