The MMA community had some fun with April Fools Day

The world of mixed martial arts came together yesterday for a series of entertaining April Fools Day surprises.

It’s safe to say that 2020 isn’t quite going as many had anticipated it would through the first few months of the year, and that goes both for MMA and the wider spectrum of society.

Alas, while many people wanted to see April Fools Day be canceled as they didn’t feel like it was appropriate, the following fighters and MMA talent disagreed.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-bdh3xJw0W/?utm_source=ig_embed

https://www.instagram.com/p/B-cMCNojryA/?utm_source=ig_embed

Done Deal!!!! Conor vs Ferg April 18 for @ufc interim title — Quarantine Day 19 (@Benaskren) April 1, 2020

Time to pack fast and get to the airport!!! Let's go 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️#249 pic.twitter.com/cigHDtsWSJ — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) April 1, 2020

In such trying times, everyone from Angela Hill to Ben Askren and beyond decided to get in on the act – with John Kavanagh’ tweet, perhaps understandably, gaining the most attention.

In a fantasy world, it would’ve been nice to think that Conor McGregor fighting anyone right now would be a possibility if only because of the joy it would bring to millions around the world. As it stands, though, we’ll have to wait until at least International Fight Week to see the Irishman back in the cage.

A nice slice of comedy certainly isn’t going to hurt anyone right now, because all fans want is to see live fights being produced for the world to see. Until that happens, they’ll have to find other ways to keep themselves entertained.

Numerous channels and networks across the world are putting on full events from past years in order to keep people entertained, as others consider just how stacked some of the cards in the second half of the year will be – depending on how long this goes on for.

Whatever you’re doing to fill your days, just remember to try and look out for as many people as you can in what is an unprecedented point in our lives. It’ll take some time, but we’ll all come to laugh at the little things again soon.