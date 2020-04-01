Khabib Nurmagomedov seemingly pulls plug on Ferguson fight: “Put yourself in my shoes”

Khabib Nurmagomedov is seemingly — and understandably — reluctant to fight at UFC 249 as the coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the planet.

Nurmagomedov, the UFC lightweight champ, was expected to fight Tony Ferguson on the April 18 card. Unfortunately, new travel bans have made it difficult for him to leave his native Russia to participate in the fight — though it could still be possible.

Whatever the case, Nurmagomedov now seems hesitant to commit to the fight, citing the seriousness of the pandemic. The champ opened up on the situation in a Wednesday afternoon Instagram post.

“Staying home in quarantine and reading the reaction of people to the situation around my fight, it turns out that the whole world should be in quarantine, governments of all countries, famous people around the world urge people to follow all safety requirements in order to limit the spread of the disease, to save people, and Khabib is the only one relieved of all obligations and must demonstrate free will and train flying around the world, for the sake of fight?” Nurmagomedov wrote.

“I understand everything and I’m definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight, probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can’t control it all,” Nurmagomedov continued. “The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying?

“Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes.”

What do you think of this message from Khabib Nurmagomedov?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/1/2020.