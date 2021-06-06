Tanner Boser sends a message to Dana White and the UFC following split decision loss to Ilir Latifi

UFC heavyweight Tanner Boser sent a message to UFC president Dana White and the matchmakers following his split decision loss to Ilir Latifi.

Boser dropped a narrow split decision to Latifi on the UFC Vegas 28 prelims. It was a competitive fight, and Boser did more damage with his strikes, but ultimately Latifi landed some key takedowns that swayed the judges to his favor. For the second straight fight, Boser has now lost a very close decision after losing on points to Andrei Arlovski in his last outing. After starting his UFC career 3-1 and looking like a potential future contender in the UFC heavyweight division, Boser is now just 3-3 in the UFC and could potentially be cut.

Taking to his social media after the loss to Latifi, Boser posted a photo of a message he sent to the UFC executives where he asked to fight the final fight on his deal this summer.

F*ck it all. Give me my last fight. I’ll either win or I’ll go home. @ufccanada @ufc @danawhite @mickmaynard2 F*ck it all.

Boser appeared to be on the fast-track to the UFC heavyweight top-15 last summer after back-to-back knockouts over Philipe Lins and Raphael Pessoa. However, after losing back-to-back fights to Arlovski and Latifi since then, Boser knows that his spot on the roster could potentially be in question since his UFC record stands at just 3-3. However, one thing saving Boser is that the heavyweight division isn’t as deep as some of the other weight classes in the promotion. So while the loss might get him released from a deeper division like 155lbs, it feels like there is a good chance Boser will get one more fight in the UFC.

Do you think the UFC will honor the last fight on the contract of Tanner Boser or will the promotion release him after losing back-to-back fights to Andrei Arlovski and Ilir Latifi?