Tai Tuivasa shares some career advice for former opponent Greg Hardy: “Go bloody work at a McDonalds or something”

UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa has given his former opponent Greg Hardy some advice following his recent loss.

While he may not be a fan favourite, Greg Hardy has certainly been part of some big moments throughout the course of his UFC run – both good and bad. In his last three outings he’s been on the wrong side of a defeat with Marcin Tybura, Tai Tuivasa and Sergey Spivak all finishing him via strikes.

After the Spivak setback, Hardy took to social media and seemed to confirm that his current tenure with the Ultimate Fighting Championship had come to an end.

Tuivasa, who knocked him out at UFC 264, couldn’t help but give Hardy some post-MMA career advice after the former NFL star hit out at him prior to UFC 272.

“How can he talk smack when he just got smacked again?” Tuivasa said. “He’s an idiot. He should go bloody work at a McDonalds or something.”

Quotes via MMA News

Some have suggested that Hardy should try his hand at bare-knuckle boxing and given some of the improvement he’s shown on the feet, that may not be a terrible idea.

Alas, his criticism of Tuivasa has wound up looking fairly silly, especially given what “Bam Bam” has been able to achieve since their collision last summer.

His win over Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 has put him right in line for a shot at the interim heavyweight title and even if he doesn’t get that fight, you can bet his star power will continue to go from strength to strength in the months and years to come.

What do you think is going to be next for Greg Hardy? Is there a chance he could carry on competing in mixed martial arts or combat sports in general? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!