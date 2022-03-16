Former UFC fighter Cody East arrested again on multiple charges including child abuse

Former UFC fighter Cody East has been arrested on multiple charges including child abuse, as reported by KRQE.

Back in 2016, Cody East fought twice under the UFC umbrella against Walt Harris and Curtis Blaydes. On both occasions he lost via strikes, before ultimately being released by the promotion. Since then he’s suffered a string of setbacks in the cage, leaving him with a 13-7 record after his latest defeat back in June 2021.

Beyond that, though, East has also had several run-ins with the law. The 33-year-old was arrested on Sunday in Albuquerque by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department on charges of “battery, child abuse (not resulting in great bodily harm or death), and false imprisonment of a household member”.

East had been arrested four times prior to this incident for a variety of charges.

We all know this isn’t the first time an MMA fighter has had troubles with the law and it certainly won’t be the last, but this seems like a particularly bad case for East.

