Tai Tuivasa fires back at Greg Hardy for suggesting he “cowered out of the brawl” at UFC 264

Greg Hardy recently downplayed Tai Tuivasa’s victory at UFC 264 in July 2021, and now ‘Bam Bam’ has responded.

Hardy (7-4 MMA) lost to Tuivasa (14-3 MMA) by KO in the first round at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

In a recent interview with ‘Combat Sports on Fanatics View’, Hardy had words for Tuivasa concerning their last encounter:

“Afterwards he turned into a clown. First of all, he talks all the trash about walking into the middle, and we all know what happened, right. He got slapped around and decided to run back to the cage,” said Hardy. “And I made a mistake… He cowarded out of the brawl that we agreed upon and started throwing little girl haymakers, and luckily lands one… But I didn’t get punched, didn’t get rocked, or anything; just did some stupid crap.”

Hardy is claiming that Tuivasa “cowered out of the brawl” at UFC 264 even though it was ‘The Prince of War’ that lost in the first round by knockout.

UFC heavyweight contender Tuivasa quickly responded by Instagram:

“Downplay my victory over you and you’ll have your talking face morphed onto yourself getting knocked out by me…”

“@greghardjr KEEEEFFFFFFEEEE I’ve f**ked longer then our fight, like once! Go crawl back in your corner boy you all (cap)”

A quick recap of the fight that only lasted 67-seconds, had both Greg Hardy and Tai Tuivasa getting off big shots. ‘The Prince of War’ actually had the Aussie badly rocked, but ‘Bam Bam’ stormed back to earn the knockout finish.

Tai Tuivasa, is currently boasting a four-fight winning streak with all of those victories coming by way of knockout. The Aussie is slated to meet former heavyweight title challenger Derrick Lewis (26-8 MMA) in his next appearance on February 12th at UFC 271 in Houston.

As for Hardy, he was to have competed in the final fight of his current contract at UFC Vegas 46 but had to withdraw due to injury.

Do you think Greg Hardy is trying to antagonize Tai Tuivasa in hopes of a rematch? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!