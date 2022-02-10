Tai Tuivasa says he’ll drink a beer out of Derrick Lewis’ cup after UFC 271, ‘The Black Beast’ responds

Tai Tuivasa is known for drinking beers out of a shoe but now he wants to do it out of Derrick Lewis’ cup.

Tuivasa is set for the toughest test of his career as he will face Lewis in the co-main event of UFC 271. It’s a very intriguing matchup between two knockout artists and fan-favorites and should Tuivasa get his hand raised, he says he wants to drink a beer out of Lewis’ cup instead of a shoe. Lewis, of course, infamously threw his cup to a fan after his KO win over Chris Daukaus in December.

“Well, he can throw it to me when I win and I’ll do a cuppy out of his ball guard then. I’m keen,” Tuivasa said at media day.

Lewis then had his media day after Tuivasa’s where it was brought to his attention and ‘The Black Beast’ didn’t seem too thrilled about the idea. He also doesn’t think it is sanitary for Tai Tuivasa to do that, especially with how his balls get after fights.

“That guy is nasty, man. I can’t do that. I don’t know,” Lewis said of Tuivasa. “USADA needs to be knocking at his door all the time, he’s gotta be taking something to help his immune system. That is just nasty… Man, what the hell? Nobody. I wouldn’t like to drink out of nobody’s cup. We’re all fighters so I’m pretty sure everybody’s got musty nuts. It’s all at the same level. I’m not watching all these guy’s diets. I’m clean, so I’m probably the cleanest fighter they could drink it from, really. It’ll be warm, you remember. [Like a] latte.”

With Lewis likely not giving Tuivasa his cup after the fight, should the Aussie win it seems like he’ll have to settle for a shoe.

